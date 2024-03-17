Assam: OM for DA/DR of government employees, pensioners issued

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Finance Department issued an office memorandum (OM) regarding the four percent hike in DA (Dearness Allowance) and DR (Dearness Relief) for state government employees, state government pensioners, family pension holders, extraordinary pension holders, and compassionate family pension holders in the revised rate with effect from April 1, 2024.

According to the OM, the order shall apply to government employees who are brought over to the revised scale of pay with effect from April 1, 2016 and to those who elected to retain the scale of pay that prevailed prior to April 1, 2016. In the case of the former, pay for the purpose of DA will be as defined in F.R. 9(21) (a) (i), including stagnation increments. Those government employees who exercised the option to retain the scale of pay that existed prior to April 1, 2016 shall continue to draw the DA as is appropriate to the pay scales in force on March 31, 2016.

The orders shall also be applicable to work-charged employees and to those paid from contingencies and holding posts carrying identical pay scales as applicable to the employees of the regular establishments of corresponding categories.

The amount sanctioned shall be classified as DA/DR, and the expenditure for this purpose will be debitable to the detailed head of salary, wages, or pension under the respective head of account from which government employees draw their pay and pensioners draw their pension.

The enhanced rate of 50 percent DA/DR shall be paid along with the monthly pay or pension for the month of March 2024, in April 2024. The arrears DA/DR with effect from January 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024, shall be paid in two equal installments in the months of May and June, 2024, through the bank accounts of the employees or pensioners. State government employees whose superannuation was due in the period with effect from January 2024 to

February 2024 may be allowed an enhanced rate (50%) of DA while computing their leave encashment benefit. Similarly, anyone superannuating in March, April, and May 2024 shall be paid full arrears in the last month of their retirement.

The treasuries and sub-treasuries in Assam/Authorised Public Sector Banks are requested to arrange for the payment of Dearness Relief to the pensioners, family pension holders, and extraordinary pension holders on the basis of this office memorandum.

