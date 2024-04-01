Assam on alert as IMD issues rainfall warnings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stirred concern across Assam by issuing orange and yellow alerts, indicating an escalation in rainfall activity over the upcoming few days.

According to the latest meteorological analysis, a cyclonic circulation is observed gliding above North East Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level. This atmospheric configuration, coupled with the inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal towards the northeastern region due to southerly and southwesterly winds at lower levels, suggests the probability of light to moderate rainfall in many to most places.

Moreover, secluded instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall are anticipated, accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted a partially cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers from day 1 onwards, persisting till day 4 (April 3) in Guwahati. On the 5th day (April 4), the RMC predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the city, followed by increased rainfall on Days 6 (April 5) and 7 (April 6).

Residents and authorities in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant by staying updated with weather forecasts and taking necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the anticipated rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Also Read: Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh To Receive Rainfall This Week (sentinelassam.com)