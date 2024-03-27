Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh To Receive Rainfall This Week

GUWAHATI: The northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, which have received light to moderate rainfall for the last two days, is likely to experience heavy downpour on Tuesday and Saturday at isolated places.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasted light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday to Friday for the three states.

The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level still persists.

Over 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, which happens to be 168% above average (3.8 mm).