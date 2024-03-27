Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh To Receive Rainfall This Week

GUWAHATI: The northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, which have received light to moderate rainfall for the last two days, is likely to experience heavy downpour on Tuesday and Saturday at isolated places.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also forecasted light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday to Friday for the three states.
The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level still persists.
Over 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, which happens to be 168% above average (3.8 mm).
On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh received over 17 mm (159% more than normal), Meghalaya clocked 20.7 mm (340% more than normal), Tripura received 5.8 mm (69% more than normal) while Nagaland got 2.1 mm (14% more than normal).
The highest rainfall in Assam was experienced by Silchar with the city recording (29.8 mm) in the last 24 hours, followed by North Lakhimpur (27.8 mm) and Guwahati (25 mm).
Sanjay O’Neil Shaw, deputy director general of meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is highly anticipated to occur at Arunachal Pradesh.
Moreover, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread till Saturday besides the heavy rainfall warning.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, amidst the ongoing problem of drought in Assam, locals of Adarsha Gorehagi village in Biswanath district had resorted to age-old ways to please the rain gods; marrying of frogs in a ceremony with proper rituals.
The ceremony, also known as 'Bhekuli Biya', saw enthusiastic participation from villagers of all ages as they fervently hoped for the skies to open up and bring relief to their drought-stricken lands.
The prolonged absence of rainfall has cast a shadow of distress over the agricultural community in the state, where farmers are grappling with the harsh realities of drought and dust storms.
A frog wedding is an ancient ceremony that involves marrying wild frogs with traditional rituals to please the rain god to get relief from the drought-like situation.