Assam: One held in scooter theft case from Jagiroad

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Khetri Police Station solved a reported scooty theft case with the arrest of a man from Jagiroad following a swift investigation. Police said they apprehended Manoranjan Barman, 35, a resident of Ghunusha village under Jagiroad, in connection with the theft. During questioning, the accused confessed to stealing a scooty bearing registration number AS21 L 2771 from the Durung area and admitted to tampering with its number plate in an attempt to avoid identification.

Acting on his disclosure, the police recovered the stolen scooty from the Jagirod Railway Station along with the altered number plate.

