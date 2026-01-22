Three arrested in two-wheeler theft case, scooty recovered within six hours

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from Basistha Police Station swiftly cracked a reported two-wheeler theft, arresting three accused and recovering the stolen scooty within six hours of the complaint being lodged. The case involved the theft of a Pleasure scooty bearing registration number AS01-BT-4460. Acting promptly on the information received, the police team traced the suspects to the Survey and Beltola areas and recovered the vehicle along with a master key allegedly used in the crime. The accused were identified as Nabin Das, also known as Bantu, aged 19, and Mukul Paswan, aged 22, both residents of Survey, and Tikaram Thapa, also known as Sanjay, aged 22, from the Ninth Mile area.

