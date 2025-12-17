Assam: One held with stolen LPG cylinder in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Sonapur recovered a stolen LPG cylinder after acting on a complaint lodged at the local police station. The recovery followed a prompt investigation into the reported theft.

During the course of the probe, the cylinder was traced to the possession of Keshab Paul, aged 26, a resident of 2 No. Jyoti Nagar in Sonapur. Police seized the stolen property and detained the accused in connection with the case.

