Guwahati: Thieves arrested, stolen LPG cylinder recovered

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A series of successful operations by city police led to multiple arrests and recovery of stolen property.

A team from Noonmati Police Station raided Narengi petrol pump and caught Bijay Ghosh (42) of Narengi red-handed while stealing oil from parked tankers. Police seized 300 litres of oil, 39 empty drums, and a Tata mini truck (AS01LC9216) from the spot. In another operation, a team from Dispur Police Station arrested Hafijur Ali (22) of Sarumotoria after he was found in possession of a stolen LPG cylinder.

Meanwhile, another team from Gorchuk Police Station, acting on input, apprehended Sunny Ali (25) of Baihata Chariali with a stolen HP laptop and charger. Police said legal action has been initiated in all three cases.

