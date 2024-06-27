Assam: Operations against narcotics peddlers in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Multiple operations were undertaken against narcotics peddlers in Guwahati.

A team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at No. 2 Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station and apprehended two drug peddlers. During the operation, the team seized 62 vials containing 82.5 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of the apprehended accused.

Thereafter, SOG CGPD and a team from Chandmari PS busted a drug dealer, Sadeq Ali (21) of Dalgaon, after a raid in his rented room in Akashinagar led to the recovery of 81 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 111 gm, 2. mobile phones, 3 syringes, 1 wristwatch, and other documents.

Also, an EGPD team from Basistha Police Station arrested one Dipankar Taye (24) of Teok at Khanapara Flyover. He was caught with 47 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 65 gm, 1 empty vial, and 1 mobile phone.

Also Read: Assam: Central Guwahati Police District arrested female narcotics peddler (sentinelassam.com)