Assam: Opposition files FIR against Dilip Saikia, submits memorandum to CEO

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s political atmosphere continues to remain tense following allegations that BJP state president Dilip Saikia instructed party workers during a video conference to prepare lists of voters who did not vote for the BJP in as many as 60 Assembly constituencies and to facilitate the deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Congress and several other opposition parties jointly filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station on Friday, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. Also, the opposition party submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, demanding the prevention of vote theft. They alleged that Saikia’s actions amounted to a conspiracy to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The opposition delegation present during the filing of the FIR included Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, former MP Ripun Bora, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and leaders of Raijor Dal, CPI(M), and CPI(ML). In the FIR, the opposition referred specifically to the video conference allegedly held on January 4 and urged the police to immediately secure and examine its video footage. They also requested the police to ensure that no individual involved in the alleged conspiracy to “steal votes” is allowed to escape accountability.

Addressing the media after submitting the FIR, senior Congress leader and former MP Ripun Bora said, “Today, all opposition parties have come together to file an FIR against BJP state president Dilip Saikia for violating Election Commission norms and laws related to public representation. We have also submitted a five-point memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.”

Bora pointed out that despite widespread media coverage of the issue, the Election Commission had not yet taken suo motu action.

The opposition further demanded a high-level investigation into the objectionable remarks made by the BJP state president during the video conference regarding the voter lists of 60 constituencies and appropriate action in this regard. They also urged the Commission to direct district election officers and other concerned election officials to ensure that bulk objections received are not disposed of without proper hearings.

Through the memorandum, the opposition parties demanded that during the entire Special Revision (SR) process of the electoral rolls, every election officer and staff member strictly follow the Election Commission’s guidelines and be protected from any pressure by the ruling party.

Also Read: Saikia Dismisses Akhil’s Allegations as Baseless Ahead of Elections