Dilip Saikia Dismisses Akhil Gogoi’s Allegations as Baseless Ahead of Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Dilip Saikia on Wednesday addressed a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, where he made a series of remarks in response to allegations recently raised by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Reacting sharply to Gogoi’s claims, Saikia said the allegations carried “not even five paise worth of substance.” He asserted that the screenshots cited by Akhil Gogoi had already been shared earlier on social media by BJP workers and did not reveal anything new.

Saikia accused Gogoi of deliberately attempting to mislead the public and create confusion. “There is no truth in what Akhil Gogoi is claiming. He is trying to misguide people with baseless allegations,” Saikia said, while accepting Gogoi’s challenge and standing by the party’s position.

Saikia’s comments come amid an ongoing political war of words in the state, as parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Also Read: iRAD 2026 begins at Gauhati University