Assam: Opposition Forum Lodges FIR against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), led by its president Bhupen Borah, today lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for, as it said, trying to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race.

“You might be aware that the entire Assam is erupting in anger against a dastardly act of rape committed on a young lady from Dhing. Taking advantage of such a heinous act, the accused person is trying to whip up a communal frenzy by targeting a particular community, which had led to attacks on some people belonging to a religious minority in Sivasager by BJP workers and leaders. In one such incident, one Mayur Borgohain, the defeated candidate from Nazira LAC in the 2021 Assembly election, physically assaulted some labourers working under him. This has been done as a part of a conspiracy to create a riot-like situation in the state, and the accused, named Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other BJP leaders are part of the criminal conspiracy to create such unrest’.

“We, therefore, request you kindly to register a case against the accused person and his co-conspirators under sections 61, 196, and 35(2) of the Bharatia Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and investigate,” the FIR, signed by Bhupen Bora and the forum’s general secretary, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, said. The leaders who went to the police station were MPs Ajit Bhuyan, Rakibul Hussain, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and others.

