Assam Organisations Pay Tribute to Justice (Retd) Binoy Kumar Sharma, Remembering His Literary and Social Legacy

GUWAHATI: Various organizations have expressed profound grief over the demise of retired judge, distinguished poet, essayist, and writer Binoy Kumar Sharma, who passed away yesterday. In a condolence message, former Axam Xahitya Xabha president Dr Suryakanta Hazarika remembered Sharma’s humility, literary talent, and strong sense of social responsibility. He also recalled Sharma’s valuable suggestions during a recent meeting of the Assam Recitation and Cultural Council regarding the proposed birth centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

From Bahubak, Dipak Sarma described Sharma as “a man of constructive thought” and highlighted his commitment to education and rural development, noting that he had established a library in his native village in memory of his parents and supported academic interactions for rural students.

Condolences were also expressed by the Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Mahapurush Srimanta Haridev’s Life and Philosophy Study Society, Assam, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Axam Xahitya Xabha, Nari Kalyan Manch, Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan District Recitation and Cultural Council, Kamrup Metropolitan District Sahitya Sabha, the literary magazine Navanidhi, Paragjyoti Prakashan, and several eminent educationists, writers, and social workers. This information was stated in a release.

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