Legendary Marathi theatre director Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

Veteran Marathi theatre legend Vijaya Mehta, fondly known as “Bai,” passed away at her residence on Tuesday at the age of 91. A pioneering director, actor and producer, she played a transformative role in modern Indian theatre and parallel cinema, leaving behind a legacy that inspired generations of artists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, describing Mehta as a “towering” personality of Indian culture and cinema. In a post on X, he said she would be remembered as a pioneer of modern Marathi theatre, celebrated for her creativity and commitment to artistic excellence. He added that her work inspired generations of actors, directors and theatre lovers, while offering condolences to her family and the artistic community.

Actor Anupam Kher also paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling Mehta one of India’s finest theatre minds, an exceptional filmmaker and a remarkable human being. Recalling their collaboration in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee, Kher said every rehearsal with her became a learning experience because of her profound understanding of human behaviour and artistic sensitivity. He described her as a mentor who never imposed knowledge but inspired excellence with humility, adding that she taught actors that “acting is not about performing... it is about understanding life.”

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar expressed grief over her passing, saying her visionary direction and unwavering dedication gave Marathi and Indian theatre a distinct identity. He said her work would continue to inspire future generations of artists. (ANI)

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