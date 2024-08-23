Assam: Organizations Staging Dharna During Assembly Session in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Various organizations have been staging dharna and demonstrations at Chachal to put forward their demands on the first day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly that began today.

The All Rabha National Council (ARNC) has put forward several demands: the holding of elections for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and dissolving the interim council. They also demanded the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, including the Rabhas residing in Meghalaya and West Bengal. They demanded to stop the conspiracy to acquire land from Rabha Hasongs in the name of making Guwahati a smart city.

The All BTR Coordination Committee for Non-Provincialsed Elementary, High, and Senior Secondary Schools demanded the necessary arrangement for provincialisation of 1,033 non-provincialized elementary schools, 125 non-provincialized high schools, and 16 non-provincialized senior secondary schools established on or before January 27, 2020, in BTR with utmost priority by implementing 6.3 Clause of BTR Accord, 2020. They also demanded that the word “Tutor” should be abolished in teachers’ appointments in the sense of relaxation within BTR. Teachers should get a special chance to do teachers eligibility courses like B.Ed., special D.El.Ed., as conducted in the year 2013.

The Choi Janagusthiyo Oikya Mancha, comprising the Moran, Motak, Chutiya, Tai-Ahom, Koch Rajbonshi, and Tea Tribes, staged dharna demanding ST status. The Silsaku Paror Ucchhed Protirodhi Raiz has demanded the re-settlement of the indigenous families who were evicted from Silsaku, besides compensation. The All Assam Primary and Upper Primary School Mid-Day-Meal (PM POSHAN) Workers’ Association demanded the hike in their remuneration up to Rs 5,000 per month for all mid-day-meal employees, paying remuneration for 12 months, instead of 10 months, etc.

