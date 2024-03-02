Assam State Primary Teachers' Association implore PM Narendra Modi to excuse them from PM-POSHAN

Guwahati: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) forwarded a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging him to keep them aloof from the management of the midday meal (PM-Poshan) scheme.

The letter states that the schools in the state are running the PM-Poshan scheme under various unfavourable conditions. The association had earlier asked the state government not to burden them with the preparation but only assign them the distribution duty.

The letter, signed by secretary general Ratul Chandra Goswami and president Akhil Chandra Nath, went on to state that the state education department has issued a directive stating that they would be remunerated as per the attendance of students uploaded on the Siksha Setu portal on a daily basis. They, however, pointed out that the portal did not accept photos of school-wise and class-wise groupings of students due to technical issues, which led to problems with attendance and subsequent payment based on these.

The office-bearers of ASPTA also expressed their inability to meet the needs of the students, as regards the midday meal, on the basis of the previous day's student attendance record. They, therefore, requested that the PM relieve them of the duties of purchasing and preparing the meals.

They stated that they desired to be associated only with the distribution part of the scheme.

