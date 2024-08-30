Assam: Outsourced power workers stage protest in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Members of the Assam State Outsource Power Workers’ Union (ASOPWU) staged a protest on the premises of Bijuli Bhawan today in support of their 11-point charter of demands.

Union president Krishna Sarmah said, “The Power Department and the government have been exploiting the temporary workers working in the APDCL, AEGCL, and APGCL for years. Despite our repeated appeals, the government and the department have not paid any heed to our demands. The installation of smart meters is a threat to the temporary workers who may face job cuts. There are many temporary workers who have been working since the days of the ASEB (Assam State Electricity Board). In 2018, the department took a move for the regularization of our posts. However, for reasons best known to the department, the move was stalled. As of present, the three companies have 5,233 temporary workers.”

Sarmah said, “We want the government to take the issue of temporary workers in the power sector seriously and resolve the matter.

“The government should give priority to the temporary workers in the proposed recruitment of 5,000 posts in the power sector.

“The regularization our posts should be done only through verification without holding any examination for selection. The government should ensure the same pay for similar jobs till the regularization of our posts. “The meter readers, who have become jobless now with the installation of smart meters, should be deployed on other duties. “The department should ensure financial aid and rehabilitation of next of kin in the event of any accident while on duty.” The union then submitted their memorandum to the chairman of the APDCL.”

