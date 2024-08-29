Challenges and Opportunities in India’s Power Sector: Insights from HBL Power, Reliance Power, CG Power, and Orient Green Power

Grappling with complex challenges and opportunities, the Indian energy sector stands at a crossroads. As the nation looks forward to achieving its highly ambitious electrification goals, some key players, like HBL Power and Reliance Power, stand at the forefront.

Domestic and international traders find this opportunity lucrative to invest in stocks like Reliance power share, etc.

Due to urbanisation, economic growth, and rising per capita income, power consumption in India is supposed to double by 2040. This growth trajectory is attracting traders across the globe, positioning India as a leader in the energy market. Join us to delve further.

The Dual Challenge of the Power Sector

Aiming towards a low-carbon future, the Indian energy department is confronted with the need to bridge the power access gap. While the government initiative has led to significant gains, some challenges remain, like distribution losses and inadequate infrastructure. Moreover, integrating renewable energy sources, although progressing rapidly, will require substantial infrastructure investments.

There is a correlation between Indian GDP, power consumption and demand. From FY17 to FY24, the demand increased at a CAGR of 6.2% compared to the last seven years. During FY10 to FY17, the electricity generation capacity increased more than its demand, which resulted in a regression of coal plants. However, at the inception of FY17, this trend has altered with the coal plants regaining their position.

The country experiences two daily peaks: first during the solar daytime and second during the non-solar period. Both experienced growth of around 10% this year, i.e. 2024. As the thermal capacity makes up around 80% of the total power supply during the non-solar period, contrary to 80% of the solar power, their usage is high during the non-solar hours.

There could be a peak power deficit in FY30 of about 10% during these hours as the demand rises. The solution is to create a suitable infrastructure that can conserve solar energy that can be utilised during non-solar hours.

If we view this from an investment perspective, the biggest draw in the power sector is the consistent mismatch between supply and demand. This interplay is unaffected by global risks. As the country struggles to add 15 GW/year during the non-solar times, and the demand continues to climb, evening power shortages are assumed to stay. As a result, generation capex can increase in folds as of the previous cycle.

Due to a cumulation of such factors, the power traders are expected to witness a loan growth cycle and low risks of being defaulters. This might happen as the entire value chain is in a favourable position.

Company-specific Insights

After learning about the overall energy market in the subcontinent, let us take a look at the top stocks you can invest in:

CG Power

As a diversified player in the energy sector and industrial solutions space, this company is exposed to opportunities and challenges. The organisation's ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and technological advancement is crucial for its success.

HBL Power

Emerging as a key player in the energy equipment manufacturing sector, this company is poised to benefit from infrastructure development. However, HBL Power must navigate intense competition and raw material price fluctuations.

Reliance Power

With a strong presence in the energy generation sector, this company is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for electricity. However, Reliance Power faces challenges related to fuel security and regulatory hurdles in the evolving landscape.

Orient Green Power

As a leading competitor in the renewable energy domain, this company is at the forefront of India's green energy transition. The organisation benefits from supportive government policies but faces challenges related to land acquisition. Apart from this, they also face issues with grid integration and project financing.

ORIENT GREEN POWER vs. Reliance Power Share Price Performance