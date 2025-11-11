Assam: Over 200 singers to honour Zubeen at ‘Zubeen-Jonak Kontholoi Xuror Orghya’ on Nov 19

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a heartfelt tribute to the music legend Zubeen Garg, over two hundred singers from across Assam are set to unite for a grand musical event titled “Zubeen-Jonak Kontholoi Xuror Orghya.” The programme will take place on November 19 at the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari, celebrating the unparalleled legacy of the beloved artiste.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday, the organizers said the event would feature around two hundred of Garg’s songs spanning devotional, modern, folk, and ethnic genres, performed by a diverse group of singers. They noted that preparations and rehearsals for the tribute were nearly complete through the collective effort of the participants.

The convening committee for the event comprises Anupam Saikia, Tarali Sharma, Rupam Bhuyan, Nirmali Das, Barnali Kalita, and Subhasna Dutta. The organizers said nearly four hundred singers from across the state had expressed their support and solidarity for the initiative.

Encouraging widespread public participation, the committee announced that the event would be open to all, with no entry passes or tickets required.

