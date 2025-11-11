Assam: Pathsala youth pays tribute to music legend Zubeen Garg in Singapore

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a heartfelt gesture, Pragyan Barman, a youth from Pathsala, has paid tribute to the Late music legend Zubeen Garg at Lazarus Island in Singapore, the city where the beloved Assamese icon breathed his last.

Carrying flowers and gamusa and a portrait of the singer, the youth offered prayers and shared a silent moment of respect, symbolizing the deep emotional connection fans continue to hold for Zubeen Garg. His act has drawn widespread attention, touching the hearts of thousands who still mourn the untimely loss of the multi-talented artiste. Zubeen Garg, remembered as one of Assam’s greatest cultural figures, continues to inspire admirers across generations — his music and legacy transcending borders, even in distant lands like Singapore, where his journey of life came to a close.

