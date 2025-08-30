Assam: Paid holiday declared on Sept 3 for Karam Puja

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has declared September 3, as a paid holiday on the occasion of Karam Puja for workers in tea plantations, including tea factories across the state.

An official notification issued by the Labour Welfare Department stated that the decision was taken under the approval of the Governor of Assam. The order applies to all tea estates and tea factories, ensuring workers can celebrate the traditional festival without affecting their employment benefits. Karam Puja is an important festival observed by tribal communities, particularly among tea garden workers, marking prayers for prosperity, good harvest, and community well-being.

Also Read: Karam puja: The cultural heritage of Assam’s Tea Tribe