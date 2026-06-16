Assam: Palasbari MLA assures support for cultural institution's modernisation

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya on Sunday said that all possible support would be extended for the overall development and modernisation of the historic Palasbari Sanskriti Bikash Bhavan, an institution established during the pre-Independence era that has played a significant role in promoting art and culture across South Kamrup.

He made the remark while attending a special felicitation programme organised in connection with the 88th general meeting of the institution.

The felicitation meeting, held under the chairmanship of President Anil Chandra Kalita, also honoured noted music directors Kushal Kalita and Deep Rajbongshi for their contributions to the field of music.

During the programme, Bidisha Kalita, a student of Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan and the highest scorer in the HSLC examination from Palashbari constituency this year, was presented the 'Bharati Kalita Siksha Nyas Award.'

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