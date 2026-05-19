Palasbari MLA Himangshu Sekhar Baishya inspects erosion-hit areas along Kalahi River near Mirza

A CORRESPONDENT

MIRZA: Newly elected Palasbari MLA Himangshu Sekhar Baishya on Sunday visited erosion-affected areas along the Kalahi River near Chhaygaon under the Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district and assured both immediate and long-term measures to tackle the recurring problem.

Fulfilling a commitment made during the election campaign, the MLA inspected the severely affected areas at Potorikhat and Natun Kotohi in the afternoon. During the visit, temporary protection measures against riverbank erosion were seen being initiated by the Water Resources Department.

Officials of the department have already started temporary anti-erosion works using porcupine structures and geo-bags at vulnerable points along the riverbank. Speaking to The Sentinel, Baishya said that a planned and permanent erosion-control project would begin in December this year in the affected stretches of the Kalahi River. He expressed hope that the proposed measures would provide long-awaited relief to local residents who have been facing the threat of erosion for years.

The MLA also stated that, as promised earlier, bridges would be constructed over the Kalahi River at several locations, including along the Bihdia–Potorikhat route, to improve connectivity and ease transportation for the public.

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