Assam: Panbazar road overbridge reconstruction faces delays in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) ambitious project to replace the 58-year-old Pan Bazar Road overbridge (ROB) with a new, elevated structure has hit multiple roadblocks, potentially missing its original 15-month completion timeline. The project, which began in March this year under the Gati Shakti scheme, was initially slated to streamline railway operations and traffic flow in the heart of the city. However, commuters traveling between AT Road and Pan Bazar are now experiencing prolonged disruptions.

According to an official source within NFR, “The completion deadline remains at 15 months, but it might be delayed a bit due to various technical reasons.”

The source elaborated that while the groundwork has made progress, several unexpected challenges have emerged, complicating the process.

One of the significant challenges involved relocating a 450 mm diameter Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) water pipeline that ran beneath the old ROB. The official noted that shifting this critical infrastructure required considerable time and coordination.

In addition, the demolition of the old bridge itself was a time-consuming task, with telecom wires crossing the structure needing to be carefully removed. “Clearing the site and dismantling the old materials was an intensive process,” the official said.

Multiple state government departments, including the GMC, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and city police, were engaged to resolve these hurdles. “It took time for cooperation and coordination among all these departments,” the NFR official added, acknowledging the complexities of aligning efforts across agencies.

Moreover, specialized equipment required for the bridge’s construction is being sourced from outside the state after thorough technical examinations, adding additional delays.

Despite these setbacks, NFR remains hopeful that the project, with a budget of Rs 50 crore, will be completed as close to the original timeline as possible. However, with ongoing challenges, there is growing concern among citizens that the project’s deadline may need to be extended, prolonging traffic woes in the area.

Also Read: Assam: New road overbridge opened for use by public at Tetelia station