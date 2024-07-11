Assam: New road overbridge opened for use by public at Tetelia station

GUWAHATI: The new Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Tetelia station yard constructed by Northeast Frontier Railway was opened for the use of common public. This ROB (No.59A) was constructed by Northeast Frontier Railway at a total cost of Rs 72 crore.

The existing road on level crossing gate no ST-22 passes through the station yard of Tetelia station yard and it is situated on state PWD road connecting Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. There is high detention of road traffic on account of either shunting operations or movement of trains in both directions or stabling of trains connecting Tetelia – Byrnihat section and Star cement siding line. The newly-constructed ROB will replace level crossing gate no ST-22 at Tetelia station yard. The necessity for construction of a ROB in lieu of Level Crossing gate ST-22 arose due to road traffic congestion. The gate was a very busy gate with TVU of 88,818. Necessary approval for closure of the level crossing gate no ST-22 has been obtained from the district authority, Government of Assam and shall be closed w.e.f. July 10.

Total length of the newly constructed ROB is 442.58 metres having a Bow String Arch Steel Girder of 62 metres length. The height of the Bow String Arch Steel Girder is 16.754 metres and weight is 514 MT. This new ROB has on it newly constructed 2 (Two) lane road of 7.50 metres width connecting NH 37 & Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary with viaducts on both sides. Two stair cases on either side of the Bow String Girder have been provided for the pedestrians to cross the railway track with safety.

This new ROB will not only facilitate smooth dispersal of people and vehicles during rush hour but also prevent commuters from trespassing the Railway tracks. Also, the ROB will increase the operational efficiency, thus resulting into smooth movement of train as well as road traffic in this area. The entire population of Sonapur as well as Morigaon district will be benefited, stated a press release.

