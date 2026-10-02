Assam: Parents, citizens seek statewide enforcement of school-bag weight norms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Concerned parents and citizens have urged the Assam Government to ensure strict and uniform implementation of prescribed school-bag weight limits across all schools in the State, saying children should not be made to carry an unnecessary physical burden every day. In a representation to the Chief Minister, the citizens called for a statewide campaign titled "Light School Bags - Healthy Child", along with regular inspections and action against institutions found repeatedly violating the existing Government instructions on school-bag weight.

The demand comes in the wake of an office order issued by the Inspector of Schools-cum-DEO, Kamrup Metropolitan District, on June 11, 2026, directing schools to comply with Government instructions aimed at regulating school-bag weight and reducing the physical burden on school-going children. As per the prescribed limits cited in the representation, students of Classes I and II should carry school bags weighing not more than 1.5 kg, while the limit for Classes III to V is between 2 kg and 3 kg. For Classes VI and VII, the prescribed maximum is 4 kg, while students of Classes VIII and IX should carry bags weighing up to 4.5 kg. For Class X, the maximum permissible weight is 5 kg.

The parents and citizens, however, expressed concern that such directions might not provide the intended relief unless they were implemented uniformly by Government, provincialised and private schools across Assam.

They urged the Education Department and district education authorities to conduct regular as well as surprise inspections to verify the actual weight of school bags and ensure that students were not compelled to carry unnecessary textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, reference books or other materials.

The representation also called for schools to prepare day-wise timetables specifying the books and notebooks required for each day, thereby allowing students to carry only the materials necessary for their classes. The citizens further suggested that schools explore locker and storage facilities, shared classroom learning materials and digital resources, wherever feasible, to reduce the need for students to carry multiple books.

Also Read: Kamrup Schools Ordered to Enforce Strict Limits on School Bag Weights to Ease Student Burden