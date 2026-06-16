Kamrup Schools Ordered to Enforce Strict Limits on School Bag Weights to Ease Student Burden

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle, has directed all government, provincialised and private schools under the district to strictly comply with state government guidelines aimed at reducing the weight of school bags and academic burden on students.

In an official order issued by Inspector of Schools-cum-District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Dipika Choudhury, schools have been instructed to ensure that school bag weights do not exceed the prescribed limits. The maximum permissible weight has been fixed at 1.5 kg for Classes I and II, 2 to 3 kg for Classes III to V, 4 kg for Classes VI and VII, 4.5 kg for Classes VIII and IX, and 5 kg for Class X. Many other districts have implemented a directive on the issue, providing relief to the schoolchildren overburdened by the weight of their schoolbags.

The directive, issued in continuation of a notification of the Assam Government’s Elementary Education Department and in compliance with the directions of the High Court and Government of India guidelines, seeks to safeguard children from health issues caused by carrying heavy school bags.

Schools have been asked to take proactive measures, including informing students in advance about the books required each day, ensuring they carry only the prescribed textbooks and notebooks according to the timetable, and discouraging the use of unauthorised guidebooks and supplementary materials. Institutions have also been advised to counsel students and parents on health risks associated with heavy school bags and promote the use of lightweight bags with broad padded shoulder straps.

The order further mandates periodic and surprise checks to prevent students from carrying unnecessary books, diaries and other materials. Heads of institutions have been directed to maintain proper records of implementation and ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

The Inspector of Schools warned that district-level inspection teams will conduct random inspections, and any violation of the prescribed norms will be viewed seriously. Appropriate action may be initiated against institutions found flouting the instructions.

All schools have been asked to widely circulate the guidelines among teachers, students and parents and to treat the matter on a “Most Urgent” basis.

Also Read: Sivasagar Schools Move to Reduce Heavy School Bags