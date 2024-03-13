Assam: Partha Sarathi Mahanta given additional charge of IGP (Traffic and Road Safety)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who was holding the rank of IGP (Admn/STF/CWR) Assam, has been given the additional charge of IGP (Traffic and Road Safety) for the state. He was promoted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank earlier this month.

An order issued by Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh said, "Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Admin) with the additional charge of STF/CWR/BIEO, Assam is also designated as Inspector General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety), Assam with jurisdiction throughout the State. This is in addition to his regular duties. All the traffic units across the state will report to him through their respective controlling officers."

Also Read: Guwahati Police Commissioner issues legal notices to political leaders