Guwahati Police Commissioner issues legal notices to political leaders

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The office of the Guwahati Pollice Commissioner has issued legal notices under Section 152 of CrPc regarding the Sarbatmak Hartal in the state called by the United Opposition Forum.

Assam DGP GP Singh mentioned, "Assam Police has made arrangements to ensure that no one breaks any law. We are committed to protecting the lives and property of residents of Assam from any kind of vandalism. Further, all laws and judicial pronouncements shall be fully implemented in accordance with laid-down procedures," on the social media site Facebook. He also shared copies of the notices served.

He further added, "Lawful notices were served by Assam Police to ensure that there is no damage to public property or risk to the lives of the people through any forceful agitation in the state," and shared the names of the persons and political parties to whom these notices were served.

Swarna Hazarika, President, RJD Assam; John Ingti Kathar, President, APHLC Assam; Charan Deka, President, Purbanchaliyo Lok Parishad, Assam; Abdul Aziz, President, Samajbadi Party, Assam; Parash Barua, President, NCP (Sharad Pawar) Assam; Ram Narayan Singh, President, Shiv Sena (UBT), Assam; Ajit Bhuyan, President, Jatiya Dal; Pankaj Kumar Das, President, CPI (M&L), Assam State Committee; Mihir Nandi, President, State Committee, All India Forward Block Assam; Kanak Gogoi, President, CPI; Suprakash Talukdar, President, CPI-(M), Assam State Committee; Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President, Assam Jatiya Parishad; Akhil Gogoi, President, Raijor Dal; Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, President, Aam Aadmi Party, Assam; Ripun Bora, President, Assam Trinamool Congress and Bhupen Kumar Borah, President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee received notices.

The notices mentioned, "calling of such Sarbatmak Hartal" will lead to a highway and railway track blockade, which has been declared illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of the Supreme Court of India, Kerala High Court, and Gauhati High Court. In this regard, your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Gauhati High Court in Writ Petition (C) 7570/2013 dated March 19, 2019."

