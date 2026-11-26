STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards making Assam a digitally empowered and technology-driven state, the Department of Information Technology, Government of Assam, and Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to set up two state-of-the-art data centres in Jorhat and Silchar.

The MoU was signed by Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Information Technology Nandita Dutta and Circle Head (Commercial), Assam and Northeast, Bharti Airtel Limited, Priyanka Jain.

Describing data centres as the backbone of the modern digital economy, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam Government was committed to developing the state not merely as a consumer of digital services but also as a contributor to India's growing digital economy and as the digital gateway to the entire Northeast.

Highlighting the MoU, the Chief Minister said the proposed 10 MW data centre in Jorhat would be established on around four acres of land with an initial investment of Rs 200 crore. Similarly, the 15 MW data centre in Silchar would come up on approximately five acres of land with an initial investment of Rs 255 crore.

The two projects, involving a combined investment of Rs 455 crore, are expected to generate around 164 direct employment opportunities, besides creating substantial indirect employment in construction, engineering, security, maintenance and other allied sectors.

He further informed that Airtel's first data centre in Assam, with a capacity of 15 MW, was currently under construction at the IT Park in Bongora, Guwahati, with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The facility is scheduled for completion by March 2028.

Upon completion of all three facilities, Bharti Airtel's total data centre capacity in Assam will reach 40 MW, with a cumulative first-phase investment of Rs 705 crore. The Chief Minister also announced that two additional data centres would be established in connection with the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad.