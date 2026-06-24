Assam Signs Agreements with Two More Semiconductor Firms, Expanding Tech Ambitions

Guwahati: Assam has taken another step towards establishing itself as a major technology and manufacturing hub, with the state government signing agreements with two additional semiconductor companies for setting up units in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development, stating that Assam is on the verge of a significant technological transformation. According to the Chief Minister, the agreements follow the progress of the Tata Semiconductor facility at Jagiroad and are expected to further strengthen the state's growing semiconductor ecosystem.

While details of the two companies have not yet been disclosed, the move is being seen as a major boost for Assam's industrial expansion and its efforts to attract high-value investments in advanced manufacturing. The state government believes the new projects will generate employment opportunities and enhance Assam's position in India's semiconductor sector.

The announcement comes amid rapid progress at the ₹27,000-crore Tata Semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Jagiroad, which is expected to begin exporting chips later this year. Officials have projected that the plant will play a pivotal role in integrating Assam into the global semiconductor supply chain.

Over the past few years, Assam has actively courted investments in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, positioning itself as a key destination for high-tech industries in the Northeast. The latest agreements are expected to accelerate that vision and reinforce the state's emergence as a technology-driven growth centre.