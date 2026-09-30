Assam: Pension orders again distributed two days before retirement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a commendable initiative aimed at ensuring timely pension benefits, pension sanction orders were distributed on Tuesday to nine teachers and non-teaching staff members of various schools under the Kamrup Metropolitan District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) office, who are scheduled to retire on September 30.

The initiative of issuing pension-related orders two days before retirement has been continuing uninterruptedly since November 2023, covering teachers and employees under the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Speaking at the event held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Kamrup Metropolitan District Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury thanked the teachers and employees for their dedicated service and contributions to schools.

Choudhury said the initiative was undertaken to ensure that retiring teachers and employees do not face financial difficulties after retirement. She also extended her wishes for their good health and long lives after retirement.

The programme was attended by Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees Association adviser Gobinda Kalita, District Academic Council working president Amarendra Sharma, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan official Rangmilin Ahmed, Kamrup Metropolitan District Secondary Teachers and Employees Association president Urmimala Buragohain, pension section junior assistant Arpan Bora, along with Sri Srinivas Medhi and Mriganka Baishya.

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