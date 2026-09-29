Assam Government Introduces Online Processing for Pre-2017 Retirees’ Family Pensions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has introduced online processing of Normal Family Pension (NFP) cases relating to deceased government pensioners who retired before the implementation of Revised Pay (ROP) Rules, 2017. The Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, through an executive order, directed that eligible family pension cases of such deceased pensioners will henceforth be processed through the Kritagyata Portal.

The government has also specified restrictions on arrears in certain cases. For a physically handicapped son or daughter, family pension arrears will not be admissible for any period prior to August 3, 2017. Arrears will not be allowed for any period before August 9, 2018, in the case of an unmarried dependent daughter.

The order, issued following a meeting held on June 26, 2026, has come into effect immediately. All heads of offices, the Accountant General (A&E), Assam, and the Directorate of Pension have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

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