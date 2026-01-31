Assam: Pension papers given to retiring teachers in Kamrup (M) district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards ensuring hassle-free retirement benefits, the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metropolitan District, provided pension-related documents to 11 teachers and staff members retiring from various provincialized secondary schools in January 2026.

The documents were formally handed over by the Inspector of Schools, Deepika Choudhury, at a programme held in the office auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhury expressed gratitude to the retiring teachers for their sincere and dedicated service. She urged them to remain associated with the field of education even after retirement and encouraged them to register under the Vidyanjali scheme to continue contributing to the noble cause of teaching. She also appreciated the office staff for maintaining the uninterrupted continuity of this initiative over the past two years and stated that efforts would be made to further streamline the process in the coming days.

Speaking at the event, Gobinda Chandra Kalita, Advisor of the Assam Secondary Teachers’ and Employees’ Association, lauded the Kamrup Metro district for regularly organizing such programmes and appealed for similar initiatives to be adopted across all districts of Assam.

