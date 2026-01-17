Teachers, community can lead government schools to top: Dr Ranoj Pegu

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu highlighted the vital role of teachers in further strengthening government schools and making them the first choice for parents through quality, student-focused education.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Rs 8-crore main building of Bajali Higher Secondary School, Dr Pegu said that Assam has a strong foundation of government educational institutions, which account for nearly 70 percent of schools in the state. He stressed that with dedicated teaching and personal attention to students, especially those from the back benches and economically weaker sections, government schools could continue to lead in delivering inclusive and quality education.

The minister noted that when government schools perform well academically, parents gain confidence and enrolment increases.

“Higher student strength will naturally create more opportunities and a greater demand for teachers. This will strengthen the entire education system,” he said, encouraging teachers to give their best and take pride in their role as nation-builders.

Dr Pegu also underlined that educational institutions were not just government establishments but community-driven centres of learning. He said that while the government provided modern infrastructure, the combined efforts of teachers, alumni associations, and the local community were essential to ensure quality education and holistic development of students.

Referring to Bajali Higher Secondary School, the education minister said that the institution currently had around 1,300 students and that it had the potential to increase enrolment further in the coming years, particularly with the addition of improved facilities and a supportive academic environment.

The new three-storeyed main building of Bajali Higher Secondary School was inaugurated in the presence of local MLA and Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Addressing the gathering, Dass recalled the school’s journey from a thatched structure in 1926 to a tin-roofed building in 1950, and now to a modern educational complex in 2026.

