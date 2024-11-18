Assam: Personnel Department Forms Panel on Sexual Harassment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Personnel Department, Assam, has reconstituted its internal complaints committee that looks after allegations and complaints regarding sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The committee comprises Joint Secretary Rituparna Thakuria as the presiding officer; Deputy Secretary Rupkamal Rabha, section officer Meenakshi Nath, and assistant section officer Marina Gogoi as members. Executive Director in charge Anurita Pathak Hazarika is the external member of the committee.

The department formed the committee in exercise of provisions given in clause 4(1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

