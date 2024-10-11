BTC Education Department Takes Action Against Headmaster for Alleged Sexual Harassment of School Children"

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The department of Education, BTC has taken action againt Omar Ali Seik, headmaster of Boro Bhadeaguri LP School under Kokrajhar police station for his alleged sexual harassment of school children. Ali has been suspended from his service by the education department recently.

A case was registered vide no 223/24 at Kokrajhar police station againt headmaster Omar Ali Seik againt sexual harassment of five school children of his school. The harrassment of Ali came to light on September 23 when two of the five children exposed his harassment since June. The victim children admitted before the Child Welfare Committee that Ali had been threatening them to keep mum about his act. After his sexual harassment came to light on September 23, Ali went missing since next day and a three men investigation team from the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had come to Kokrajhar to inquire about the harassment.

Meanwhile, the police are still clueless about his whereabouts untill today as the accused headmaster has been hiding. On the other hand, local people are still in angry mode and they are not satisfied on suspension but wanted termination of his service and early arrest and punishment. They said there had been only two teachers with Ali for 40 students at Boro Bhadeaguri LP School and his absconding has made the students hard to get proper classes as it is not possible for only one teacher to take classes from I to V.

