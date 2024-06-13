Assam: PG teachers in schools asked to upload data to Shikska Setu portal by June 17

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Director of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has asked the specialized subject teachers of both government and provincialized secondary schools with postgraduate degrees to upload their data on the Shikska Setu portal by June 17, 2024.

The DSE has issued a directive to all school inspectors to ensure the upload of data by postgraduate teachers within the stipulated time.

The order said, "…a new feature to collect data on the specialised subjects of all teachers having postgraduate degrees, regardless of the grades they teach, has been included in the Shiksha Setu portal. A specialised subject refers to the subject in which a teacher has acquired his or her postgraduate degree. To facilitate data collection for this purpose, a new field has been added to the Shiksha Setu portal under teacher qualification. This task of collecting data on specialised subjects of teachers with postgraduate degrees must be completed by June 17, 2024."

