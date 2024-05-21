Assam Pharmacy Council: Pharmacy students irked by non-registration

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Pharmacy students not getting registration and licence expressed displeasure against the Assam Pharmacy Council. One student said, “2 years back more than 300 students passed out from the Institutes of Pharmacy in GMCH, AMCH and SMCH, but even after two years, we have not received registrations. Even after submitting the necessary documents, the officials mentioned that the students who passed the course from private institutions had moved to the Court regarding a qualifying examination which had delayed the process. But we have completed the course from government colleges and there is no meaning in keeping us waiting.”

Also Read: 21 in fray for 2024 election to the Assam Pharmacy Council (sentinelassam.com)