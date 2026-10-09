Assam Pharmacy Union Adviser Denies Certificate Forgery Accusations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Kamal Hasan, chief adviser of the Assam Registered Pharmacists' Union (ARPU), has denied allegations of fraud involving his educational qualifications, internship records and court orders.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hasan alleged that a group had been attempting to tarnish his reputation by repeatedly raising the issue and misleading sections of the media.

Hasan said the allegations that he had forged documents relating to his educational qualifications, internship and court orders were fabricated and baseless. He said valid documents and certificates relating to his qualifications were available with the concerned authorities.

He said Dispur police had recently arrested him in connection with Dispur Police Station case No. 225/25, registered following a complaint by some members of an organisation, and produced him before a court. He said the court granted him bail within 24 hours.

Hasan said that following GD No. 442/23 filed at Dispur police station on March 24, 2023, the Assam Pharmacy Council registrar investigated the matter on the direction of the Health Department's joint secretary and found no discrepancy in his educational qualifications or internship documents, he claimed.

He further said he had filed several cases before the Nagaon Sessions Court against individuals over what he described as a campaign against him. Cases numbered 292/23, 319/23, 933/23, 590/25, 791/26 and 1292/26 were pending before the court, he said.

Hasan alleged that the accusations were linked to his long-standing objections to alleged irregularities in the Assam Pharmacy Council election and certain functioning of the council.

He also said he had approached the Gauhati High Court against those who had filed the Dispur police case, which he described as based on baseless allegations.

Also read: ARPU slams Assam Pharmacy Council over contractual registrar appointment amid pending court cases