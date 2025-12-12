Assam: PHE Dept acts on audit findings and blacklisted contractor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Public Health Engineering Department took firm action in response to the Accountant General’s audit observations on financial irregularities under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Excess payments flagged across three schemes were promptly recovered, including Rs 93,42,382 for the Greater Goroimari PWSS, Rs 2,02,532 for the Mubai PWSS and Rs 3,05,557 for the Jankha PWSS. While two of the recovered amounts were deposited into the SNA account, the first case awaited instructions from the Ministry of Jal Shakti owing to the closure of the concerned account. Alongside the financial corrections, the department acted against procurement malpractice. The Mission Directorate blacklisted M/s Dal Thom’s Scientific for three years under the Assam Public Procurement Act, 2017 and Rules, 2020 after the firm submitted forged documents for a laboratory equipment tender.

