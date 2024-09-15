Assam: Physiotherapy Workshop Concludes at Gauhati Medical College Hospital

GUWAHATI: A two-day workshop on manual therapy with the latest HVLA (high-velocity low-amplitude) technique was organized by the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on September 13-14.

Renowned international experts, Dr. Cristiano Vellabella and Dr. Marta Stencari from Italy and Dr. Emanuel Mattivi from Austria, conducted the workshop for physiotherapists from the North Eastern region. Gauhati Medical College Hospital’s principal and chief superintendent, Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the importance of physiotherapy in modern medical practice. He urged participants to apply the learnt techniques to benefit patients from all sections of society.

The workshop, led by PMR department head Professor Dr. Prabal Sharma, has equipped participating physiotherapists to provide better care to patients requiring physiotherapy, stated a press release.

Also Read: Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic in Morigaon Celebrates 14 Years of Success in Patient Care (sentinelassam.com)