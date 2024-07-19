Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic in Morigaon Celebrates 14 Years of Success in Patient Care

MORIGAON: A 14 years journey of the renowned Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic, Morigaon, successfully passed with curing many patients suffering from diseases like back and neck pain, Muscular Dystrophy, ROM, Osteoporosis, vertigo, headache etc. The Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic, led by Dr Gopal Borah, was set up along the Morigaon town in Morakalong road 14 years ago in 2010. On completion of the 14 years journey, the doctors, staff, patients and members of the Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic, celebrated the foundation day with pomp and gaiety in the meeting hall of the clinic on Wednesday evening. The celebration of the foundation day kicked-off with performing a Borgeet by a local teenage boy, Miduplabon Bora. Thereafter, a felicitation programme was held which was conducted by social worker Khagen Mahanta.

A meeting in keeping with the celebration of the foundation day was also held. The additional SP Samiran Baisya, president of MDJA Birinchi Kumar Sarma, secretary of AUS Atanu Sarma, president of Guwahati Rotary Club Sasangka Dutta, senior Dr Bhabesh Bhagawati, and senior reporter Jagadish Nath praised Dr Gopal Borah for his dedicated contribution with his in-hand experience of 14 years towards patients in the district. Earlier, Dr Gopal Borah spoke on his 14 years of experience of Life Line Physiotherapy Clinic.

Also Read: Tezpur Airport to Suspend Passenger Flights for 18 Months Starting October 2024 for Major Maintenance Works

Also Watch: