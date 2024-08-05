Assam: Pilot project launched to assist road accident victims in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has initiated a pilot programme aimed at assisting road accident victims, with 272 individuals benefitting from the scheme during its initial phase. This initiative was implemented due to Assam's consistent and proactive approach to improving road safety through the four essential components: Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care, and Education.

Under this scheme, all road accident victims are eligible for cashless treatment up to INR 1,50,000 for up to seven days from the start of their treatment. The programme is universally applicable, with no exclusions based on socio-economic criteria. Treatment is available at all PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, of which there are 348 in Assam.

For victims who have coverage under PM-JAY, another government scheme, or private insurance, Rs 1,50,000 limit will be used first before any additional coverage is applied. Authentication by the police is required within three hours of the hospital's request to confirm the victim's status as a road accident victim. If the police are the first responders, immediate entries into the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) are necessary for authentication purposes.

To prevent data duplication, the Transaction Management System (TMS) of the Health Department and IRAD have been integrated, with TMS IDs and IRAD IDs mapped one-to-one. This seamless integration ensures efficient management and verification of accident victim data.

