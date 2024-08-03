Assam: Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life in Boko

GUWAHATI: A devastating accident occurred in the Agchia area of Boko, Kamrup on Saturday. A man identified as Hamidul Ali a resident of Nagaon, was tragically run over by a truck. Witnesses reported that truck collided with Ali’s motorcycle before fleeing scene. While it remains unclear who was at fault locals expressed doubt that usual traffic violations were a factor in this particular incident. The truck, after hitting motorcycle did not stop. Despite being intercepted by local residents, driver managed to escape. Police have launched investigation to determine circumstances surrounding accident and to track down driver.

In separate incident, two individuals lost lives on July 25 in Kharabhanga, Chhaygaon under jurisdiction of Chhaygaon Police Station. Accident involved head-on collision between two vehicles with registration numbers AS-01LC-3241 and AS-01FR-5155. Deceased have been identified as Nayan Nath and Khiren Das. Both are residents of Choudhury Khat in Chhaygaon. Collision highlights urgent need for improved road safety measures. Adherence to traffic laws in region is critical.

Adding to string of fatal accidents, hit-and-run incident occurred on March 27 on VIP Road in city. Victim Jitu Kalita from Tangla in Assam’s Udalguri district, was riding motorcycle from Six Mile. He was struck from behind by fast-moving truck. Impact caused Kalita to be thrown several meters from collision site. This resulted in his immediate death. The truck involved in accident fled scene. Local authorities have yet to apprehend driver.

A series of tragic road accidents has resulted in loss of several lives in Kamrup district in recent months. Incidents underscore growing concerns about road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

These incidents bring to light ongoing concerns about road safety and enforcement of traffic regulations in Kamrup district. Local communities are calling for increased vigilance. Stricter enforcement is necessary to prevent such tragic occurrences in future. Police continue investigations into these accidents. They aim to bring those responsible to justice. They also seek to enhance safety measures on roads.