Assam: Pivotal role of Montreal Protocol in combating climate change highlighted

GUWAHATI: The state-level celebration of World Ozone Day was held on Monday at Dimoria College, Khetri, organized by the Environment and Forest Department along with the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department of Assam. The theme for 2024, “Montreal Protocol – Advancing Climate Action,” focused on raising awareness about protecting the ozone layer and addressing climate change.

The Minister of Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and the Minister of Science and Technology and Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, attended the event. In his address, Minister Patowary stressed the pivotal role of the Montreal Protocol in combating climate change and protecting the ozone layer. He highlighted Assam’s initiatives under the leadership of CM Sarma to preserve nature and expand the state’s green coverage. He praised the enthusiastic participation of students, calling their involvement inspiring.

Patowary also explained that the Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, was designed to phase out substances that deplete the ozone layer, which serves as Earth’s protective shield against harmful ultraviolet radiation. He appealed for continued public cooperation, encouraging people to reduce the use of ozone-depleting chemicals. The minister further noted that scientific studies predict the ozone layer could recover to its 1980 levels by 2040-2066 due to global efforts.

In his speech, Keshab Mahanta discussed various issues related to ozone layer protection and climate change. The ministers also distributed prizes to the winners of competitions organized for the occasion.

Senior officials from the Environment and Forest, Science and Technology, and Climate Change departments, along with science enthusiasts, teachers, and students from local academic institutions, were present in the programme. Patowary, along with the Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes and Labour Welfare, Sanjoy Kishan, attended the World Ozone Day celebration held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, on Monday. The event, organized by the Pollution Control Board, Assam, commenced with the blessings of Shri Shri Rudra Mahayagna and Kameswaree Maha Aaradhana.

Minister Patowary delivered a speech addressing critical issues related to ozone layer protection and climate change at the programme. During the event, he also received blessings from Jagat Guru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand Ji Maharaj. The chairman of the Pollution Control Board, Assam, Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, was also present at the programme, stated a press release.

