Assam: Seminar on climate change held at NEDFI Convention Centre in Guwahati

Guwahati: A seminar on ‘Climate Change in Agrarian Landscape in Assam’ at the NEDFI Convention Centre was conducted on Wednesday to commemorate NABARD’s 43rd Foundation Day.

The objective of the seminar was to thrust upon enhancing awareness about climate change challenges to various stakeholders, viz., farmers, NGOs, project implementing agencies, government officials, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as university and college students who are more likely to be impacted by this serious phenomenon. This seminar also embarked on the initiating preparation of a road map for addressing issues on account of climate change in the agriculture and rural sectors, said General Manager and Officer in Charge, NABARD, Assam, Loken Das.

The function was attended by distinguished guests, including Additional chief secretary, government of Assam, M.K. Yadav, regional director, Reserve Bank of India, Sushmita Phukan, chief executive officer, Assam Climate Change Management Society, Dr. Satyendra Singh, CGM, SBI, S Radhakrishnan and officials from banks, NGOs, trusts, State Level Bankers Committee, scientists, research scholars, students, and other stakeholders.

The eminent speakers on the topic were Professor of Cotton University, meteorologist and climate expert Dr. Bhupen Nath Goswami; Professor, Department of Environment, IIT, Guwahati Dr. Utpal Bora; Professor, Cotton University Dr. Rahul Mahanta; and eminent writer and intellectual Mayur Bora. The experts during their presentations put forward a number of suggestions and technical guidance for a collaborative approach by all stakeholders towards climate adaptations and also on the role and responsibility of civil society in general, as stated in a press release.

