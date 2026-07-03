Assam Plans One Crore Saplings in August Mega Drive Under Amrit Brikshya Andolan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday announced a massive plantation drive under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, targeting the planting of one crore saplings across the state from August 10 to 14.

The announcement was made during a plantation programme held at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to mark the 77th Van Mahotsav, where the Minister, along with officials and local residents, planted 77 saplings.

Mallabaruah said around 10 lakh students from Class 9 onwards, including college, engineering and medical students, would participate in the drive by planting 10 saplings each. He said job card holders would assist in maintaining the plantations and receive incentives linked to sapling survival.

He also announced the ‘Phalbari’ initiative to distribute one crore indigenous fruit saplings from April next year, along with the development of nurseries from October this year to promote biodiversity and food security. The Minister further said that each forest range will set up a ‘Birthday Garden’ to encourage citizens to plant trees on their birthdays, while a new initiative will focus on restoring char and chapori areas using seed-ball technology.

He added that the government’s crackdown on illegal sawmills is continuing, with daily enforcement action being taken across the state.

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