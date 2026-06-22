Assam: Over 50 pine saplings planted by youth wing of Nazira Purana Masjid

A Correspondent

Nazira: To combat the adverse effects of global warming and promote environmental conservation, the youth wing of Nazira Purana Masjid (Deka Jamat) organized a tree plantation drive on Sunday across the extensive grounds of the Nazira Eidgah and Kabarstan.

During the programme, around fifty pine saplings—known for their environmental and medicinal value—were planted to help reduce pollution and enhance the green cover in the area.

The initiative was led by Deka Jamat president Iltaf Ali (Danu) and secretary Mahbubur Rashid (Deepu). The plantation drive was formally inaugurated by prominent members of the community, including Mohammad Ali, president of the Nazira Eidgah Janaza and Kabarstan Committee; Nazimuddin Ali, secretary of the committee; and Farukuddin Ahmed, president of Nazira Purana Masjid Jamat, who each planted a sapling to mark the beginning of the programme.

Adding a motivational touch, several students who had recently excelled in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary final examinations were invited to plant saplings, encouraging youth participation in environmental protection.

To ensure the survival of the newly planted saplings, protective fencing arrangements were made to prevent damage from grazing animals.

Notably, the plantation site holds symbolic importance as a place of communal harmony. The Eidgah, Janaza ground, and kabarstan are located adjacent to Nazira town’s main cremation ground, representing unity between Hindu and Muslim communities. The ongoing greenery and plantation efforts across this shared landscape continue to enhance the ecological and social environment of the region.

Also Read: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) plants 10,000 saplings on World Environment Day