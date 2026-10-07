Assam PM SHRI Students and Teachers Explore Rajasthan's Heritage and Education

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Twenty-eight nominated students and teachers from PM SHRI schools in Assam participated in an educational exchange tour to Rajasthan from October 2 to 5 under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Programme. Organised by Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), the programme aimed to promote national integration and provide participants with exposure to India's cultural heritage and educational practices.

The group visited several heritage sites in Jaipur, including Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Birla Mandir, Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar. The visits provided participants with an opportunity to learn about the city's cultural and scientific heritage.

As part of the academic component, the team visited PM SHRI Government Senior School, Jamwaramgarh, regarded as one of the best PM SHRI schools in Rajasthan, to observe innovative classroom practices and exchange views on best practices in school education.

The participants also visited the Sanganeri Print House, where they learnt about traditional block printing techniques, and the Regional Science Centre, which features interactive exhibits and theatres.

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