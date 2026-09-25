Community outrage over alleged Mid Day Meal irregularities at PM SHRI school in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Severe dissatisfaction has gripped the local community over alleged mismanagement and irregularities at PM SHRI Adarsh Rashtra Bhasha Hindi High School in Nawaibil, West Karbi Anglong (under Socheng Education Block of Kheroni Police Station jurisdiction).

Residents and parents have alleged that Mid Day Meal (MDM) is not being prepared regularly as per the daily menu prescribed by the Education Department. According to the complainants, food is cooked for students only when senior Education Department officers visit the school, with efforts made to present a proper picture during such inspections. Additional grievances include poor toilet cleanliness and a muddy school compound. Anger has also been directed at the former president of the School Management Development Committee (SMDC), Chhotelal Chauhan, an Assistant Professor at Kapili College, West Karbi Anglong.

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